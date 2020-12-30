Person accused of 2018 fatal shooting arraigned on murder, weapon charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The person charged with killing 36-year-old Paris Warren, Jr. in Buffalo more than two years ago has been arraigned on charges of murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

In June 2018, prosecutors say Sidney Watson, 23, shot Warren on Genesee St. near High St. Warren died at the scene.

Watson, who was remanded without bail, is scheduled to return to court for a felony hearing on January 5. If convicted, Watson could spend 25 years to life in prison.