BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A vehicle went off the road and flipped over on Niagara St. near Crowley Ave. Wednesday afternoon.

News 4 is at the scene. We have learned one person was trapped inside the vehicle, but they have been rescued.

It’s not clear how badly anyone was hurt as a result of this, or what caused it to occur.

The crash occurred near I-190, and may have contributed to another accident on that road.