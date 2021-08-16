17-year-old girl dies in Black Rock shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Officials with ambulance company American Medical Response have confirmed to News 4 that a person was shot around 8:30 p.m. Monday near Buffalo’s Black Rock neighborhood.

The shooting happened on Page Street near Lawn.

Buffalo Police confirm a 17-year-old girl was taken to ECMC, where she was declared deceased.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.