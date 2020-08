BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Around 1:30 a.m., police in Buffalo say someone walked into ECMC after being shot.

Officers are still trying to figure out where the shooting happened. It may have been in the vicinity of Doat St. and Burgard Pl.

The victim is expected to live.

