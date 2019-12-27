Pets bring comfort to patients for the holidays at Highpointe

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Furry Friends brought holiday cheer to kids at a local hospital.

The animals brought gifts to almost 20 children at Highpointe on Michigan Avenue.

Organizers say many of the children won’t spend time at home for the holidays, so they wanted to make sure patients and their families were able to enjoy Christmas despite being in the hospital.

Director of the Niagara Frontier Veterinary Society Nancy Fredrickson says, “We understand the human-animal bond is so critical to the health and well-being to all people, especially children who are residents and can’t get out.”

Organizers say veterinarians in Erie and Niagara counties donated toys to the kids.