Phase 4 could start one week from today for some counties, specifics of phase still unclear

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Phase 4 could start one week from today in Wyoming and Genesee Counties but it’s still not clear what the specifics of Phase 4 will be.

We caught up with the Lt. Governor as she toured some South Buffalo businesses this morning.

The Blackthorn Restaurant and Pub was one of the places that Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul visited this morning and she says that even though WNY may be just 11 days from entering Phase 4, the guidelines for what that means are still being worked out.

Governor Cuomo issued an executive order expanding enforcement of the distancing rules at bars. At the Blackthorn, all this outdoor space has allowed them to keep customers and tables further apart.

And after touring McKay’s Clothing which embroiders school uniforms, Hochul had some advice for school administrators.

“All schools from Kindergarten through college should be preparing , be making plans now to show how you can make the school facilities safe, how you can stagger classes to have less density, how you can manage cafeteria time maybe longer periods of time, fewer children and prepare as if we are going to open with the qualifier that if this pandemic gets worse, as could be the case this fall, we’ll have to reassess,” Hochul said.