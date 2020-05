BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Western New York entering Phase One means a lot of big construction projects can get underway.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown says some of the jobs include the car-sharing project on Main Street, as well as work being done to Allen Street and Niagara Street.

The mayor says this construction needs to happen during the warm months.

He says now that construction is returning in the Queen City, people should expect to see more cars on the road.