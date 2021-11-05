BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The VA Western New York Healthcare System in Buffalo says phone lines are down until repairs can be made.
According to the VA, special parts for the phone system will be arriving Friday, and once they arrive, they’ll be immediately installed.
Before the phones are back in service, veterans are encouraged to use the MyhealtheVet portal for information on appointments and other questions.
To access this, click or tap here.
Latest Posts
- Phone lines at Buffalo VA are down; vets encouraged to use online portal
- Wellsville man charged with starting fire at motel
- Parking changes in Dunkirk begin this weekend
- Pfizer’s new COVID-19 pill cut death, hospital risk by almost 90%
- Pediatric ICU doctor answers your questions about COVID vaccines for children
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.