Phone lines at Buffalo VA are down; vets encouraged to use online portal

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The VA Western New York Healthcare System in Buffalo says phone lines are down until repairs can be made.

According to the VA, special parts for the phone system will be arriving Friday, and once they arrive, they’ll be immediately installed.

Before the phones are back in service, veterans are encouraged to use the MyhealtheVet portal for information on appointments and other questions.

To access this, click or tap here.

