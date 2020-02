BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to the Department of Public Works Commissioner Michael Finn, a barge came loose off of its moorings and struck the Union Ship Canal’s pedestrian bridge.

The barge did receive some damage, and the bridge will be closed for further inspection, Finn says.

Officials tell News 4 there are no injuries to report.

Buffalo Police, along with the Coast Guard and City of Buffalo engineers, responded to the call just before 12:45 p.m. in the 1700 block of Fuhrmann Blvd.