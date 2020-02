SHANGHAI, CHINA – JUNE 11: Actor Bradley Cooper walks the red carpet of the 19th Shanghai International Film Festival at Shanghai Grand Theatre on June 11, 2016 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Visual China/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Many of us have had our eyes wide open hoping to catch a glimpse of the cast of Nightmare Alley, which is filming in Buffalo this week.

An Instagram user going by the name @lakeviewtwins recently shared a photo of one of the big names involved in the production — Bradley Cooper.

“My husband Bradley Cooper and @richardaronjones #bradleycooper” the Instagram user wrote.

The movie is also set to star Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara and Willem Dafoe.