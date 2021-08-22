Photos captured by WNY veterans featured at the Buffalo Naval and Military Park

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Exploring the Buffalo Naval Park through the eyes of a veteran — that was the goal of a recent contest put on by the Veterans One-Stop Center of WNY.

The organization partnered with the park to host a photo viewing party this afternoon, all pictures were captured by veterans.

Those we spoke with say this has been an opportunity for all involved to show their emotions through photography.

“Veterans seem to love it because they get to embrace themselves, they can think outside the box and gives them something to do and reduces that isolation they may encounter. They get to go out and take pictures,” said Daniel Arnold, Veterans One-Stop Center of WNY.

A total of 18 veterans participated in the contest, their photos will be on display inside the Naval Park hangar at Canalside for the next couple of weeks.