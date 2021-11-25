PHOTOS: Costumed racers fill the street for 2021 Turkey Trot

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Thursday morning, one of Buffalo’s Thanksgiving traditions continued when the Turkey Trot kicked off at 9 a.m.

12,000 runners and walkers took part in the 126th annual event, which benefits local children and families who otherwise wouldn’t be able to take part in YMCA programs and services. More than $300,000 was raised through 2021’s Turkey Trot.

This year’s fastest male runner, Liam Hilbert of Kenmore, clocked in at 24:43, while the fastest female runner, Danielle Orie, finished at 27:57.

MORE | Race results can be found here.

News 4’s Gabrielle Mediak was there with this year’s participants when the big race got underway. And even though Halloween has passed, plenty of racers still showed up feeling festive.

Thousands of trotters are on their way for the 126th annual @YMCABuffNiag Turkey Trot!🦃🏃‍♂️🏃🏼‍♀️ @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/ToYkizXnIK — Gabrielle Mediak (@GabrielleMediak) November 25, 2021

Take a look at some of the creative costumes we saw people wearing during the morning!