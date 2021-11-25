BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Thursday morning, one of Buffalo’s Thanksgiving traditions continued when the Turkey Trot kicked off at 9 a.m.
12,000 runners and walkers took part in the 126th annual event, which benefits local children and families who otherwise wouldn’t be able to take part in YMCA programs and services. More than $300,000 was raised through 2021’s Turkey Trot.
This year’s fastest male runner, Liam Hilbert of Kenmore, clocked in at 24:43, while the fastest female runner, Danielle Orie, finished at 27:57.
MORE | Race results can be found here.
News 4’s Gabrielle Mediak was there with this year’s participants when the big race got underway. And even though Halloween has passed, plenty of racers still showed up feeling festive.
Take a look at some of the creative costumes we saw people wearing during the morning!
Latest Posts
- 13 popular gifts that are already on sale and could sell out
- Surviving the holidays: Navigating stress, difficult conversations, financial hardships and more
- Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade returns, with all the trimmings
- PHOTOS: Costumed racers fill the street for 2021 Turkey Trot
- The Big Shnow: Week 12, Bills vs Saints