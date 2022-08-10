BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The façade of a building in Buffalo’s Allentown neighborhood collapsed Wednesday. No injuries were reported.

The collapse left a pile of rubble along Franklin Street between Allen and North. Buffalo police said traffic will not be permitted on Franklin for several hours.

Police said the structure is a mixed-use building. The portion of collapsed façade appeared above a sign for the luxury lofts at 499 Franklin, which the Clover Group markets as “newly renovated, luxury 1-bedroom apartment units” ranging from $1,725 to $2,625 per month.

Before and after shots of the building. (Left image courtesy of Google Maps)