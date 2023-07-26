BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It has happened yet again — more vandalism at a park in the City of Buffalo. This time, damage was done at the pool in Riverside Park.

According to Buffalo Common council member Joe Golombek, some time Tuesday night, someone tossed a picnic table into the pool and threw a bunch of garbage into the water as well. Everything has been cleaned up since then, but this incident is still frustrating to people who use this pool.

This is what greeted DPW and Parks crews Wednesday morning with that picnic table in the water here at the Riverside pool. News 4 found one staff member here trying to pick up the pieces as well. This is the third reported act of vandalism at a city park in the past couple of weeks.

“It comes down to kids not being parented if I would’ve ever been caught out of the house in the middle of the night my parents would’ve killed me, but now it just seems to be the norm there needs to be some parental responsibility,” Golombek said.

Buffalo Police have released new video of when vandals broke into the casino building at MLK Park a couple weeks ago. News 4 has blurred the faces of those in the video because of their ages and because they haven’t been charged. But, you’re asked to pay attention to see if you can pick out an article of clothing that you may recognize and report that to police.

One arrest has been made in connection to vandalism at Cazenovia Park over the weekend.

If you have any information about what happened here at Riverside Park, Tuesday night, you’re asked to contact Buffalo Police at 716-847-2255.