Pierce-Arrow Museum reopens to the public with plans to expand

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After more than a year, The Pierce-Arrow Museum in Buffalo is opening back up to the public.

The museum tells the story of Buffalo’s storied contribution to the history of cars.

For its grand reopening, the museum is bringing out cars from its collection that haven’t been seen in 50 years.

The museum founder says they’re planning on expanding.

Founder & Executive Director, Pierce-Arrow Museum James T. Sandoro said, “We’re leaving it all to Buffalo. So it’s going to be here for 100 years, we home. We just acquired 2 buildings next door. Were acquiring the streets in between. We’re gonna have a 16-acre campus for car shows and truck shows and all kinds of events for families.”

Buffalo Transportation Pierce-Arrow Museum

The museum is open from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturdays and there are plans to expand its hours later this spring