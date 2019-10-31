Pillars at Roosevelt Historic Site being restored

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– There are six pillars on the front of the Roosevelt Historic Site on Delaware Ave. and, they’re in the process of being restored.

Officials say it was recently discovered that the pillars might be older than they initially thought.

They thought the pillars were built back around 1860 and that still might be the case. But then, an old map surfaced.

It shows how the property looked prior to the 1860s, and now officials say the historic pillars may be a lot older.

Theodore Roosevelt site is the location of where President Theodore Roosevelt was inaugurated shortly after the death of President Mckinley.

Before the structure became a private home, it was a military barracks.

The columns should be fully restored sometime in the Spring of 2020.