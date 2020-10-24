Pilot finds special way to honor Buffalo Bills

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A local pilot is taking to the sky to show his love for the Buffalo Bills.

Mike Jeswald flew his single-engine plane across Western New York today and the route was in the design of the Buffalo Bills logo.

Jeswald says he first came up with the idea two years ago.

He decided to finally make it happen today because of the beautiful weather outside.

The pilot tells us this project gave him the opportunity to combine his two passions, Buffalo Bills football and flying.

“We are the NFL’s most passionate fanbase there’s no question about it. We’re the most loyal, we’re the most excited. We’ll do anything for the Bills. This is Bills Mafia. This isn’t just me. This isn’t just flying. This is just what Bills Mafia is. So in order to promote local general aviation, which is my other passion, which is what I do for work, with Bills Mafia, there’s no better way to do it.”

Jeswald says he wants to give a big shout-out to Buffalo air-traffic controllers who worked with him on this flight.