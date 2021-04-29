Pinto Ron recovering from heart surgery

(WIVB) — As Bills fans prepare for tonight’s NFL Draft, we’re getting an update on an iconic member of Bills Mafia.

Ken Johnson, better known as Pinto Ron, underwent heart surgery back in February to repair a valve.

His cardiologist says he was supposed to have that surgery in the fall but because the NFL season wasn’t over, Johnson asked if the procedure could be pushed back.

Of course, his doctors weren’t thrilled with that request, but because of his condition, they were able to wait.

Johnson’s doctor says they will continue to monitor him, but adds he’s been feeling great.