BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Students at the Charter School for Applied Technologies were treated to pizza today.

Pizza Bella donated 400 meals to students at the CSAT’s elementary, middle, and high schools.

The pizzeria recently opened in the Riverside neighborhood and wanted to give back to the community.

The school’s superintendent says they’re grateful to Pizza Bella for the donation.

Since March, the school has donated more than 15,000 meals to students while school has been closed.