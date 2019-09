BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new report calling for an enlarged state park at Buffalo’s Outer Harbor is expected to be released on Monday.

The Our Outer Harbor Coalition is proposing that New York State create an expanded park encompassing most of the Outer Harbor.

The new report gives a detailed look at the plan.

A handful of local leaders will release the report during a news conference scheduled to take place at 10 a.m. at the Bell Slip at the Outer Harbor.