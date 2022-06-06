BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Planned Parenthood of Central and Western New York announced Monday that it has completed a relocation, modernization and expansion project in Buffalo.

The new health center, a state-of-the-art facility at 60 E. Amherst St. will enable Planned Parenthood to provide care to more patients in Western New York.

According to PPCWNY, services at the location will include cancer detection, diabetes and hypertension screening, identification and treatment of STIs, birth control and family planning, abortion, HIV PrEP, gender-affirming hormone care, and more.

Planned Parenthood also said that with anticipated restrictions on family planning and abortion access in neighboring states, it is likely that the provider will see a significant increase in patient volume at the new location. The facility will reportedly be nearly double the size of the former location, and will allow accommodation of these out-of-state patients, while continuing to allow service to PPCWNY’s current patient base.

“PPCWNY’s mission to provide and expand essential reproductive and sexual health care services to the communities we serve is more important than ever,” said Michelle Casey, president and CEO of PPCWNY. “We are so proud of this new facility and are excited to welcome patients to this space.”