BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s not just a good breakfast that gets kids through the day. They need to finish strong with a healthy dinner, too.

And it’s not always easy to make sure dinner’s made every night. For some healthy options, Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus’ Director of Health and Well-Being, Beth Machnica, joined us.

See what she shared in the video above.

Chris Horvatits is an award-winning reporter who joined the News 4 team in December 2017. See more of his work here.

Kelsey Anderson is an award-winning anchor and reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of her work here.