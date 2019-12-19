Plans announced for 2020 downtown Buffalo ball drop

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–We’re less than two weeks away from ringing in 2020.

Today Mayor Byron Brown unveiled plans for this year’s ball drop in downtown Buffalo.

Every year thousands of people pack Roosevelt Plaza on New Year’s Eve. Organizations say it’s one of the biggest celebrations in the country.

Brown says the city has a lot to look forward to in the new year.

“We are building an inclusive city of opportunity for all people where no one is left out and no one is left behind,” Brown said.

It will be the 32nd time the ball will drop from the Electric Tower.

The money raised from the event goes to the Buffalo Police Athletic League.