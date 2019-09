BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Plans for a $30 million project have been unveiled for Kelly Island.

Details are few at the moment, but the plans for the new golf and sports complex along the Buffalo River were unveiled on Friday morning.

Keith Blakely, chairman of OnCore Golf Technology, SpotOn Ventures President Doug Swift and former Carubba Collision CEO Joe Carubba discussed the project during the morning.