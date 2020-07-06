Plans for Buffalo Wing Festival to be announced on Wednesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Western New Yorkers will finally hear plans for this year’s Buffalo Wing Festival.

Every summer, wing lovers flock to the Queen City to sample a variety of wings from the around the world.

But things will most likely look different at the food festival this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The founder of the Buffalo Wing Festival Drew Cerza and FeedMore Western New York President Tara Ellis will hold a Zoom conference call this Wednesday to discuss plans for this year’s festival.