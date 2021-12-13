Plans to create wetland ecosystem at Outer Harbor move forward

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo is one step closer to developing a new wetland ecosystem on its Outer Harbor.

The Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation’s board of directors approved a partnership with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to create the wetland. Industrial development has created hardened shorelines, and hurt the wildlife population in the Niagara River and across the Great Lakes. The Outer Harbor project will use material from the Buffalo River to create a new habitat for fish and wildlife.

The project is estimated to cost just under $15 million.