Plans to create wetland ecosystem at Outer Harbor move forward

Buffalo

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo is one step closer to developing a new wetland ecosystem on its Outer Harbor.

The Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation’s board of directors approved a partnership with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to create the wetland. Industrial development has created hardened shorelines, and hurt the wildlife population in the Niagara River and across the Great Lakes. The Outer Harbor project will use material from the Buffalo River to create a new habitat for fish and wildlife.

The project is estimated to cost just under $15 million.

New on WIVB.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now