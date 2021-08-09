PLAY/GROUND Festival shines light on Buffalo’s architectural landmarks

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new festival is shining a light on the architectural gems of the Queen City.

The PLAY/GROUND Art Festival started in the medina in 2018 before moving to Buffalo last year. This year’s festival included a bike tour, covering a seven-mile stretch of Buffalo landmarks.

“Buffalo has so many amazing assets, we are at an inflection point in our city’s history and putting art in the conversation with spaces neighborhoods, areas that its not normally in dialogue with opens up new ways of thinking about how we can use the city,” said Nando Alvarez-Perez, co-director of the Buffalo Institute for Contemporary Art.

This play-ground festival is happening until next Sunday, August 15.