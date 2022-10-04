BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Plymouth Avenue, between Massachusetts Avenue and Rhode Island Street, has reopened following a fire Tuesday morning.

Buffalo fire responded to the scene just after 6 a.m. Investigators say the fire started in the attic of the residence.

Firefighters rescued one person who was later transported to ECMC for evaluation.

Damage is estimated at $300,000.

The Red Cross is assisting eight people and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Traffic returned to normal around 9 a.m. after nearly three hours of closure. It’s not clear how much damage was done by the fire, but News 4 will provide more information when it becomes available.