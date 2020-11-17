Poinsettia and Railway Exhibit begins November 27 at Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–This year, we’re seeing a lot of changes to traditions for the holiday season.

But some of your favorites are coming back, but with a twist to keep things safe.

The Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens announced the Poinsettia and Railway Exhibit will run from November 27 through January 3.

The exhibit is set to feature more than 1,000 poinsettias in all colors.

The Western New York Railway Society is providing the train display.

A mask is required at the Botanical Gardens.