BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — 10 guns were found at a vacant home on Lombard Street in Buffalo earlier this week, according to police.
Police were preparing to board up a vacant house on Tuesday morning. Police say the guns were observed “in plain view” inside the house while a standard walkthrough of the residence was being conducted.
A search warrant was obtained and the following guns were recovered.
- New Haven 410 shotgun
- 2 AK-47 style rifles (1 defaced)
- Rohm RG-14 revolver
- Glock 26 9mm pistol
- Springfield Armory 9mm pistol
- Ruger LCP .380 pistol
- Raven Arms .380 pistol
- Intratec Model AB-10 9mm pistol
In addition, police say they found ammunition, digital scales and an unknown white substance in a knotted bag.
An investigation has begun to determine who was the last person in possession of the recovered items.
Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.