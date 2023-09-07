BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — 10 guns were found at a vacant home on Lombard Street in Buffalo earlier this week, according to police.

Police were preparing to board up a vacant house on Tuesday morning. Police say the guns were observed “in plain view” inside the house while a standard walkthrough of the residence was being conducted.

A search warrant was obtained and the following guns were recovered.

New Haven 410 shotgun

2 AK-47 style rifles (1 defaced)

Rohm RG-14 revolver

Glock 26 9mm pistol

Springfield Armory 9mm pistol

Ruger LCP .380 pistol

Raven Arms .380 pistol

Intratec Model AB-10 9mm pistol

In addition, police say they found ammunition, digital scales and an unknown white substance in a knotted bag.

An investigation has begun to determine who was the last person in possession of the recovered items.