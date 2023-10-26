(Police and city officials provided an update during a 4 p.m. news conference, view a full replay in the video player below.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo Sewer Authority employee was killed and two others were injured Thursday morning after a shooting between moving vehicles on I-190 in Buffalo.

The three victims were shot while inside of a Sewer Authority pickup truck traveling southbound just past Porter Avenue/Peace Bridge exit. Eight bullet holes were seen in the city vehicle, including shots that went through the front windshield and side window.

One surviving victim was said to be in serious condition at ECMC and the other is believed to have non-life threatening injuries. Police have not yet identified the victims.

Police said during a 4 p.m. press conference that they did not have the gunman in custody, but believe this was an isolated incident with no threat to the public.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown stated that the three victims were on the clock at the time of the shooting.

“It’s a tragedy that 3 people went to work, were working, did their jobs and their lives are altered forever, and one had their life taken,” Brown said.

Brown said the three workers were heading back to the office after finishing a job.

“The members of the sewer authority are clearly very emotional, very shaken, in pain,” Brown said. “There were tears. One employee told a story about what good people these individuals were and the individual whose life was taken, what a good employee that person was, what a caring person that individual was and the pain that was felt by the loss of that individual.”

New York State Police Major Eugene Staniszewski said the shooting occurred at 11:11 a.m., just before Exit 9 (Porter Avenue), and shots were allegedly fired from a “late model, dark colored Jeep Grand Cherokee,” which was also traveling southbound on the I-190.

“We have several leads but, currently, we do not have a motive of the shooting,” Staniszewski said. “This is believed to be an isolated incident and we have no information that there is a threat ongoing to the community.”

Staniszewski said that there is no suspect at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn stated that potential charges in the case could be murder, attempted murder, and reckless endangerment. “I could add on a lot [of charges], trust me,” he said.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said her administration has been in contact with local officials regarding the incident, and she directed the New York State Police and the Thruway Authority to provide any assistance necessary as the investigation continues.

“Today, our membership has suffered a tragic loss while we are still mourning the unexpected passing of one of our members just last week,” CWA local 1186 union president Salvatore Falzone said in a statement. “Our coworkers who were violently attacked while working, are men who are loved and respected by their coworkers for their hard work and dedication to not only work but to each other. The fact that they are so young is not to be overlooked either.”

This is the second incident of shots being fired on I-190 in the past month. In late September, police said a dark sedan traveling northbound on I-190 allegedly fired shots in the vicinity of the Rich Products building — about two miles north from Thursday’s incident. No injuries were reported from the September incident.

Police and officials say the two incidents are not related.

As a result of the incident, the southbound lanes of I-190 were shut down for hours near the Peace Bridge, from Route 198 to the Niagara Street exit. The highway reopened before 4 p.m.

Anyone with any information or any dash cam footage regarding the incident is asked to call the New York State Police at 585-344-6200.

Full news conference

