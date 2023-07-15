BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are asking for public assistance in locating a missing vulnerable 11-year-old.
Arielle Smith was last seen on Burgard Street in the City of Buffalo. She is approximately 5 feet tall and 100 pounds with black hair in braids and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black shorts and a pink t-shirt.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.
