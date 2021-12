NIAGARA FALLS N.Y. (WIVB) - The countdown until Christmas Day is on, and it's drawing many shoppers to the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls.

"It's good to get out instead of just shop online, bring malls back to life," said Ben Clark who was out holiday shopping Saturday. "This one is a little busier than some of the other malls in the area but it's good to see faces again because of the pandemic."