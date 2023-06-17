BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Facebook post by the Buffalo Police Benevolent Association is raising eyebrows.

Ahead of Saturday’s Buffalo police officer entry level exam, the union posted the following:

For those taking the police test Sat, they probably didn’t tell you that as a new officer you won’t or can’t have a day off. They routinely order officers in on their scheduled days off. So you won’t be able to go to family events, dates, vacations, etc. They do not care about your well-being. I doubt the recruiters told you that.” Buffalo PBA

News 4’s Ali Touhey took the post to Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia for his reaction.

“Quite honestly, that’s not the norm,” Gramaglia said. “Policing is a different career. You work nights. You work holidays. You work weekends. We’re a 24/7–365 business. Sometimes, we have to come in and work during trying times. But, that’s not the norm,” he added.

Commissioner Gramaglia said the department hasn’t faced high attrition rates like other police departments. Still, it’s looking to hire at least 50 candidates. The pool is a bit smaller than year’s past.

Gramaglia said about 1,700 signed up to take the exam. Typically, about 2,200 take the test.

“Talking to my peers around the state, and around the country, seeing their numbers on who is taking the test, I think we have done significantly better in our recruitment here,” he said.

Candidates can expect results in two to four months. The hiring and training process takes about 10 months.