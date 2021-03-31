Police Explorers learn CPR at Larkin Commerce Center

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tuesday night in Buffalo, members of the Police Explorers program learned how to save lives, by taking a CPR course at the Larkin Commerce Center.

This program was led by Hamburg police officer Daniel McCarthy, who spent time in the Explorers program as a kid.

“I’ve been a paramedic now for 20 years and a police officer now about 10,” McCarthy says. “I started off as an Explorer. I went to the police academy as an Explorer leader. She reached out to me to see if I could do it. I think Exploring was so good for me as a kid that I would pretty much do anything to help the group out.”

The Police Explorers program is for people 14 to 20 years old who are interested in a career in law enforcement. It lasts 16 weeks.