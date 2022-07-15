BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — During a search on Heussy Avenue, Buffalo police say they found numerous guns, including a loaded M4/AR-15-style rifle.

The search took place on Thursday morning. Along with the loaded rifle, police say they found 10 additional rifles, 10 ounces of suspected cocaine and $4,600 in cash.

As a result, 43-year-old Buffalo Department of Public Works employee Daryl Voigt was arrested and charged with the following crimes:

criminal possession of a weapon

criminal possession of a controlled substance (first and third degree)

criminally using drug paraphernalia (three counts)

The Erie County District Attorney’s Office says Voight was accused of possessing narcotics with the intent to sell them. According to the District Attorney’s Office, investigators allegedly found a digital scale and packaging materials inside his home.

After his arraignment, Voight was released under supervision. If he’s convicted, Voight could spend up to 20 years in prison.