BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Sewer Authority workers who were shot while driving on I-190 Thursday have been identified.

New York State Police said Keyshawn N. Gault, 22, was killed in the shooting. The other victims who were taken to ECMC were driver Myron L. Walker, 30, and passenger Lamar T. Whitfield Jr., 23. All three were from Buffalo and were a part of the Green Infrastructure Stewardship Program, which works to keep water clean.

Around 11:11 a.m. Thursday, the three were traveling southbound on the I-190, just south of the Peace Bridge, when their city pickup truck was shot at “multiple times,” State Police said.

“They were working,” said Sewer Authority General Manager OJ McFoy. “They were coming up Niagara Street, doing their job and coming from the [water authority] plant.”

CWA union representative Michael Pettigrew said the three were headed to lunch after finishing a job at the time of the shooting.

“These guys came to work to provide for their families,” said Pettigrew. “If you knew these guys, ya’ll would love these guys. Keyshawn, he was, he didn’t hurt a fly, he was one of the best.”

As of Friday afternoon, Walker was said to be in stable condition with an injury to his knee cap and Whitfield is in critical condition.

According to authorities, the city vehicle was shot at by a person in a late model, dark-colored Jeep Grand Cherokee that was also traveling southbound. Police had not identified a suspect as of Thursday evening, but said there was no threat to public safety. Their investigation remains ongoing.

McFoy said that after activating emergency protocols, there is no fear for the safety of Sewer Authority workers.

“This was a random act of violence and we will continue to take our same protocols to make sure all of our folks are protected,” he said.

“We have several leads but, currently, we do not have a motive of the shooting,” New York State Police Major Eugene Staniszewski said Thursday. “This is believed to be an isolated incident and we have no information that there is a threat ongoing to the community.”

Anyone with any information regarding the shooting, or who may have dashcam footage, is asked to call state police at (585) 344-6200.

