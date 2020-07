BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are investigating after a man showed up at Buffalo General Hospital shot in the leg.

Police say the man arrived to the hospital in a civilian car around 10 p.m. Wednesday night.

They say he told investigators the shooting happened near Main St. and Glenwood Ave.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.