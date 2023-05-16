BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A stabbing victim was taken to ECMC after an overnight incident in the University District of Buffalo.
Buffalo police say it happened near Main Street and Lisbon Avenue around Midnight.
One person has been taken into custody, but no charges or names have been released.
