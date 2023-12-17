BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are investigating after a woman was found dead on Indian Church Road Sunday morning, a city spokesperson said.

According to the spokesperson, the deceased woman was a 58-year-old South Buffalo resident. Her body was found in the street in the first block of Indian Church Road just before 8 a.m.

Anyone with any information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department’s confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.