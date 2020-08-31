Police investigating after person opens fire on crowd in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police aren’t sure who opened fire on a crowd of people at the intersection of Woodlawn Ave. and Dupont St. in Buffalo Saturday night.

They say someone opened fire from a white vehicle around 9:45 p.m. A woman was grazed, but she was treated at the scene.

Some sort of gathering was happening in the vicinity when the shooting occurred, police say.

Shell casings were recovered from the scene. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the police department’s confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.

