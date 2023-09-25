BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Authorities are seeking information from the public connected to an alleged shots fired incident that took place Friday morning on I-190 in Buffalo, New York State Police announced.

Police said shots were fired around 7:12 a.m. from a dark sedan traveling northbound on I-190. The alleged shooting took place in the vicinity of the Rich Products building and no injuries were reported.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the dark sedan is asked to contact New York State Police Troop A Headquarters at 585-344-6200.