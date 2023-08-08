BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say they are investigating after a woman was found dead inside an apartment complex.

Just after 3 p.m. Monday, police say they responded to the apartment complex, located in the 3400 block of Main Street, for a call reporting a dead body.

According to authorities, a 37-year-old Buffalo woman was declared deceased at the scene. The incident is under investigation as a homicide.

Anyone with any information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at 716-847-2255.