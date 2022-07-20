BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are investigating an alleged threat made in connection with the Tops store on Elmwood Avenue.

Police did not specify how the alleged threat was made, or what was allegedly said. News 4 is working to learn more.

This past May, a man was accused of threatening employees at the same store. He was charged with making a terroristic threat and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

The incident came just days after the mass shooting at the Jefferson Avenue Tops where 10 people were killed and three others were injured.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as they become available.