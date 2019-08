BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are investigating a bank robbery.

It happened Tuesday around 5:30 p.m. at the Citizen’s Bank inside the Tops on South Park Ave.

Police say a man walked into the bank and asked the teller for money. He also said that if the teller did not cooperate, he would use his gun.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the police department’s confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.