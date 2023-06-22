BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say they are investigating after a body was discovered in Buffalo’s Black Rock neighborhood.

According to authorities, the body was discovered at approximately 6:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Tonawanda Street on Thursday.

Authorities say an autopsy will be conducted by Erie County Medical Examiners to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with any information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at 716-846-2255.