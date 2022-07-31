BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are investigating an overnight crash that resulted in the death of two people.

The crash happened around 1 a.m., as a Jeep Cherokee heading south on Bailey Avenue collided with a Jeep Liberty, according to investigators. Both people inside the Jeep Liberty were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Jeep Cherokee was taken to ECMC for treatment of what have been deemed non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation and no charges have been filed at this time. The identities of those involved in the crash have not been released, however, police did say the driver of the Cherokee was male.