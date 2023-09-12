BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One man is dead following a fatal overnight shooting.

Police say they responded to the scene on the 3100 block of Main Street just after 1:50 a.m. Tuesday where, they say, a man had been hit by gunfire while sitting outside.

Police say the man was declared deceased at the scene.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at 716-847-2255.