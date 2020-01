BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo Police say a crash happened at Broadway and Goodyear Avenue just before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The driver lost control of the vehicle, struck a curb, and rolled over.

According to police, three passengers in the vehicle, including a one-year-old girl, were treated for non-life threatening injuries at ECMC.

Police are investigating if the incident was weather related.