Police investigating if street racing played a role in shooting of Amherst man in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say a man was shot in both legs on 4th Street Saturday night.
The shooting occurred on the street’s 100 block around 11:15 p.m.
The victim, a 34-year-old Amherst man, was taken to ECMC, where he’s in stable condition, as of Sunday morning.
Police say they’re investigating whether street racing played a role in the shooting.
Latest Posts
- 44-year-old Lockport woman in critical condition after early morning Buffalo shooting
- Missouri cafe turns into private club to avoid mask mandate
- Law enforcement officers give away food, bikes and more
- Police: 3 killed, 3 wounded in shooting in DC
- More than 20 percent of COVID-19 cases reported last week were among kids
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.