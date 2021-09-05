Police investigating if street racing played a role in shooting of Amherst man in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say a man was shot in both legs on 4th Street Saturday night.

The shooting occurred on the street’s 100 block around 11:15 p.m.

The victim, a 34-year-old Amherst man, was taken to ECMC, where he’s in stable condition, as of Sunday morning.

Police say they’re investigating whether street racing played a role in the shooting.

